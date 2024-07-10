Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Truist Financial

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.93.

NYSE:QSR opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 103.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 47,585 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,853,000 after buying an additional 203,594 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

