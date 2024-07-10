Range Resources’ (RRC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RRC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an underweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Range Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:RRC opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.87. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at $844,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 18,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $665,413.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,859.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,107 shares of company stock worth $7,379,095. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 25.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,633,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $985,855,000 after buying an additional 5,759,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $843,213,000 after buying an additional 959,011 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,531,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $224,912,000 after buying an additional 133,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,568,000 after buying an additional 90,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,106,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,095 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

