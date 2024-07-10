Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.96.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76. Comerica has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $57.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Comerica by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2,723.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

