Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.81.

Banc of California Trading Up 0.3 %

BANC opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.01%.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banc of California by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

