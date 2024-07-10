Barclays Increases Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $64.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.88.

Get Essent Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ESNT

Essent Group Stock Performance

Essent Group stock opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,917,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,229,000 after purchasing an additional 440,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Essent Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,025,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,326,000 after buying an additional 258,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,938,000 after acquiring an additional 25,483 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,220,000 after acquiring an additional 120,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.