Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Barclays

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BFH. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus lowered Bread Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised Bread Financial from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research raised Bread Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.69.

NYSE BFH opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.98. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 224,545 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 540,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,546,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bread Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

