Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,266,000 after acquiring an additional 674,366 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 302,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 115,790 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33,867 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 699,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

