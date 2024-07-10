American International Group’s (AIG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $87.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.81.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,014,000 after buying an additional 319,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 77,874 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

