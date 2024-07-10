American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.50.

AXP stock opened at $237.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.53 and a 200-day moving average of $219.00. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $244.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in American Express by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of American Express by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

