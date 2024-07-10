The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Given New $43.00 Price Target at UBS Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BWIN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $380.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $4,262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

