First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.82. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.90%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,418,000 after acquiring an additional 620,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 533,293 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,828,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,547,000 after acquiring an additional 286,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

