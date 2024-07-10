Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FUN. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Stock Down 2.2 %

FUN stock opened at $55.31 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,439 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 539,352 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.