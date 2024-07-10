Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $379.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $53.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 4,608 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $111,006.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,118.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,590,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 22.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

