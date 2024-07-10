Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 48,188 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 111% compared to the typical volume of 22,822 call options.

In related news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 16.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 17.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,115 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WULF shares. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

