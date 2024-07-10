Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 48,188 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 111% compared to the typical volume of 22,822 call options.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 16.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 17.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,115 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TeraWulf
TeraWulf Trading Down 8.0 %
Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.
TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
TeraWulf Company Profile
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TeraWulf
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.