Brokerages Set Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Price Target at $60.00

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.53.

Several analysts have commented on OLN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Olin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Olin

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Olin’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Olin by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,152,000 after buying an additional 2,772,274 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Olin by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 60,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 44,492 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Olin by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 48,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Olin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,167,000 after purchasing an additional 126,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

(Get Free Report

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.