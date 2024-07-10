Analysts Set Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Price Target at $99.36

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.45.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average is $87.86. Polaris has a 1-year low of $73.29 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Polaris will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

