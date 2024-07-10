Brokerages Set Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Target Price at $75.75

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.75.

COLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $730,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $78.20 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $87.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.04.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $769.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

