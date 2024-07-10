China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Price Performance
NYSE CPHI opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%.
About China Pharma
China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Pharma
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.