Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a market cap of $60.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.22. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $5.99.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
