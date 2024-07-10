Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a market cap of $60.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.22. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $5.99.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

Culp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Culp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,010,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.