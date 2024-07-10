Gartner (NYSE:IT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a hold rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $474.50.

Get Gartner alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IT

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $448.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $439.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.