U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.99.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $662,507.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in U.S. Silica by 198.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,720,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,839,000 after buying an additional 3,138,425 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,173,000 after buying an additional 1,811,951 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in U.S. Silica by 49.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,034,000 after buying an additional 669,534 shares during the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,881,000. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

