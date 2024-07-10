GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.19. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.53.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other GlycoMimetics news, insider Edwin Rock purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 565,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 340,112 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

