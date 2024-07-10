Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $92.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $87.00.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

In related news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $311,806.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,757.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Assured Guaranty news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,368,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $311,806.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,757.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,901 shares of company stock worth $5,834,807 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 893,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,882,000 after acquiring an additional 67,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

