Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Argus cut shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chewy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,942,371 shares of company stock valued at $541,393,732. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 18.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 3.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

