KeyCorp Lowers Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Sector Weight

KeyCorp downgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 10.9 %

Helios Technologies stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $67.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

