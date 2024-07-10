Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $1,725.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,319.40.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,570.77 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $792.47 and a 52-week high of $1,575.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,377.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,281.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $259,509,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after buying an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,633,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,660,000 after buying an additional 82,699 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

