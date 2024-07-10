Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EFX. Bank of America reduced their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.47.

Get Equifax alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EFX

Equifax Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $240.21 on Tuesday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $275.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.28.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.