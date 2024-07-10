Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $490.00 at Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $435.00 to $490.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $442.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $413.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.89. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $448.10. The company has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.