CRH (NYSE:CRH) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $88.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $87.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut CRH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.60.

CRH Price Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.54. CRH has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CRH will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $1,484,901,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,454,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,576,000 after acquiring an additional 103,510 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in CRH by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,106,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,933,000 after acquiring an additional 937,804 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,982,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

