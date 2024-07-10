Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.20 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.85. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 102.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,983,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,320,000 after buying an additional 5,055,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $100,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,951,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,656,000 after buying an additional 1,134,410 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $16,039,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,681,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,540,000 after purchasing an additional 628,663 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

