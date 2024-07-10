Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Jumia Technologies Stock Up 29.8 %

JMIA opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 430.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

