Raymond James Initiates Coverage on First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FBP

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of FBP stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $302.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.57%.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $95,038.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,414,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,154,000 after acquiring an additional 448,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,096,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,095,000 after buying an additional 65,021 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,150,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,826,000 after buying an additional 116,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,590,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,860,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,610,000 after buying an additional 110,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.