Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BAC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.41.

Shares of BAC opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $41.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

