Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.15.

Amcor stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86. Amcor has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 160.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 506,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 312,063 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Amcor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,255,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,144,000 after purchasing an additional 108,384 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Amcor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,683,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 61,463 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Amcor by 402.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 501,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 401,540 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Amcor by 14.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,453,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after purchasing an additional 447,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

