CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.02.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. CommScope has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $265.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.09.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that CommScope will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CommScope by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,071,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,076,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,578,000 after buying an additional 2,745,209 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,790,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,636 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CommScope by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,561,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,969 shares during the period. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CommScope by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 777,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

