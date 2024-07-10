Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $128.54 on Wednesday. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $173.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

