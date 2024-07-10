Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 875.40 ($11.21).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 975 ($12.49) to GBX 1,010 ($12.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 852.80 ($10.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,836.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 684 ($8.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 880.62 ($11.28). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 844.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 813.31.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

