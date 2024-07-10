GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.30.

GTLB has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get GitLab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GTLB

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $60,884.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,052.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $1,172,300.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,189,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $60,884.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,052.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 106,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,635. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after buying an additional 51,612 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 520.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 748,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 627,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of GitLab by 280.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 463,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.