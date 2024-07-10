PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

PAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on PAR Technology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth about $78,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth about $99,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth about $242,000.

PAR opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.33.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

