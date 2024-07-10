89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.
Shares of ETNB stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $791.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 89bio has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $19.61.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 89bio will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
