MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,017.67.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Maxim Group upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 20,168 shares of company stock worth $26,785,228 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSTR stock opened at $1,301.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,453.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,164.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of -194.29 and a beta of 3.11. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $307.11 and a 1 year high of $1,999.99.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

