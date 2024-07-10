Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 43,363 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,986,000 after purchasing an additional 417,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 417,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.21. Prothena has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $73.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 193.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prothena will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

