Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.82.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Plains GP Stock Performance
Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.54. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $19.94.
Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Plains GP Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.
About Plains GP
Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
