JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Shares Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.35 and last traded at $44.28. Approximately 9,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 15,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPRE. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 1,151.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

