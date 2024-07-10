NevGold (OTC:NAUFF) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of NevGold Corp. (OTC:NAUFF – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.27 and last traded at 0.27. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 46,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.28.
NevGold Trading Down 3.7 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.28.
About NevGold
NevGold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver polymetallic deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects in Nevada, the United States; and the Ptarmigan silver polymetallic project located in British Columbia, Canada.
