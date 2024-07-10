NevGold (OTC:NAUFF) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of NevGold Corp. (OTC:NAUFF – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.27 and last traded at 0.27. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 46,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.28.

NevGold Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.28.

About NevGold

(Get Free Report)

NevGold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver polymetallic deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects in Nevada, the United States; and the Ptarmigan silver polymetallic project located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NevGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NevGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.