Redwoods Acquisition (NASDAQ:RWODU) Stock Price Down 56.3%

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 56.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Redwoods Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

