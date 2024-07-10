Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) Trading Down 9.2%

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.08. 407,894 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 260,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.
Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter.
The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.
