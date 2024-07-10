Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Trading Down 1%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$27.55 and last traded at C$27.55. Approximately 851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.84.

Fanuc Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.55.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

