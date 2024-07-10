Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZW) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Innoviz Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

