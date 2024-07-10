Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Trading Down 1.7%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 13,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 27,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

